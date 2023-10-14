PM Modi extends Mahalaya wishes, says, ‘Maa Durga blesses everyone with wisdom’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Mahalaya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On this revered day of Mahalaya, we pray Maa Durga blesses everyone's lives with strength, wisdom, and prosperity. May this special occasion be a beacon of courage, harmony and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya!," tweeted PM Modi.

The early morning rendition of Mahishasur Mardini, which consists of a series of shlokas and songs dedicated to Goddess Durga, was broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR), PTI reported.

Mahishasur Mardini was initially aired as a live program on AIR in the early 1930s. Ever since, it has evolved into a customary Mahalaya morning tradition.

Mahalaya, which signifies the commencement of Durga Puja festivities, has arrived. It is observed at the conclusion of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus honour their ancestors. This year, this significant day falls on September 25.

Hundreds of thousands of individuals in West Bengal performed 'tarpan,' signifying the start of the festive season with Durga Puja just six days away.

The day commenced with people paying their respects to their ancestors on the banks of the Hooghly River and other water bodies throughout the state.

On Mahalaya, sculptors typically paint the eyes of Devi Durga in a ritual known as 'Chokhhu Daan'.

Durga Puja is scheduled to commence on October 20, starting on Sashti, and will conclude on October 24, Dashomi. Nevertheless, in Kolkata, some community puja pandals have already been inaugurated over the past few days, drawing crowds eager to catch the first glimpse of the artistic creations.

(With inputs from PTI)

