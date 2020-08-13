Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the platform for "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest "via video conferencing today. This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter will come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25, PM Modi said at the launch.

"The PM has laid down an excellent vision of completely faceless assessments and also soon to be launched faceless appeals. The new taxpayers charter is based on easing compliance for all taxpayers and we welcome the initiative. However, the policy announcements must also reflect in the functioning of tax administration, tax officers need to be trained and focus needs to shift from merely raising tax orders to supporting taxpayers and truly streamlining assessments," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax.

He also urged people to pay their due taxes and contribute to nation building. "Effort is to make tax system seamless, painless and faceless... Honest taxpayer plays an important role in nation development," he said.

The event was witnessed by various Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, Chartered Accountants' associations and also eminent taxpayers, apart from the officers and officials of Income Tax Department. Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur are also present.

Earlier, PM Modi had tweeted about the launch on 13th August.

"At 11 AM on Thursday, 13th August, the platform for "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" would be launched. This adds strength to our efforts of reforming and simplifying our tax system. It will benefit several honest taxpayers, whose hard work powers national progress," PM Modi had tSweeted.

At 11 AM on Thursday, 13th August, the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest would be launched. This adds strength to our efforts of reforming and simplifying our tax system. It will benefit several honest tax payers, whose hardwork powers national progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2020

The focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the CBDT for bringing in efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the IT Department. This includes bringing more transparency in official communication through the newly introduced Document Identification Number (DIN) wherein every communication of the Department would carry a computer generated unique document identification number.

The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, was also introduced to settle tax disputes.

