PM Modi felicitates shramjeevis of new ITPO complex ahead of inauguration

 1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST Staff Writer

An aerial view of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi. (PTI)Premium
An aerial view of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday felicitated shramjeevis’, or workers, who worked to build the new Pragati Maidan Complex or India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in the national capital, which will host the G20 leaders’ meeting in September.

“Delhi gets a modern and futuristic International exhibition-cum-convention centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, thus bringing people from all over the world. The economic and tourism related benefits of the centre will also be multifold," the prime minister tweeted.

The facility, with an area of nearly 123 acre, has been built after overhauling the old structures in the area and was developed at a cost of 2,700 crore. It has been developed as India’s largest meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destinations.

The new convention centre will be among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai.

Later today, PM Modi will return to the ITPO for the inaugural ceremony, where the G20 stamp and coin will be unveiled.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST
