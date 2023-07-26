PM Modi felicitates shramjeevis of new ITPO complex ahead of inauguration

PM Modi felicitates shramjeevis of new ITPO complex ahead of inauguration1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST
The new convention centre will be among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday felicitated shramjeevis’, or workers, who worked to build the new Pragati Maidan Complex or India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in the national capital, which will host the G20 leaders’ meeting in September.
