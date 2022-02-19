In a special drive aimed at helping farmers, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities."

During the Budget 2022-23 announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major stimulus for the agriculture and farming sector.

Giving details, Sitharaman said the Centre will promote Kisan Drones, chemical-free natural farming, public-private partnerships for the delivery of digital and high-tech services to farmers across the country during the financial year 2022-23.

Emphasizing the usage of technology, she said Kisan Drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records and spraying of insecticides and nutrients.

