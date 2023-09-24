PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains; Check routes, timings, stoppages, other details here4 min read 24 Sep 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states via video conferencing. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states. As per the PMO statement, the introduction of these nine Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country and will be equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology.