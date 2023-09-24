Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states via video conferencing. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states. As per the PMO statement , the introduction of these nine Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country and will be equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology.

Check Route, timings, stoppages, other details here

1. Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: The Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express run six days a week, except for Tuesday. The train number 20979 will depart from Udaipur city at 7:50 am and reach Jaipur at 14:05 pm while the return train 20980 from Jaipur will depart at 15:45 pm and reach Udaipur at 22:00 pm. The train will have seven stops including Ranapratapnagar, Mavli Junction, Chittaugarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer JN, Kishangarh. The fare for Udaipur – Jaipur route is ₹1330 for Chair Car and ₹2350 for Executive Chair Car. The fare for Jaipur-Udaipur is ₹1275 for Chair Car and ₹2300 for Executive Chair Car.

2. Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: The Kacheguda- Yesvantpur JN will run six days a week expect for Wednesday. The train will depart from Kacheguda at 5:30 am and reach Yesvantpur JN at 14:00 and from Yesvantpur JN, the train will depart at 14:45 and reach Kacheguda at 23:15. The train will stop at Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, Anatapur, Dharmavaram Jn. The fare for Kacheguda- Yesvantpur JN is ₹1600 for Chair Car and ₹2915 for Executive Chair Car. The fare for Yesvantpur JN-Kacheguda is ₹1540 for Chair Car and ₹2865 for Executive Chair Car.

3. Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express: The Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will depart from Jamnagar at 5:30 am and reach Ahmedabad at 10:10 am while from Ahmedabad the train will depart at The train will halt at Rajkot, Wankaner Jn, Surenndranagr, Viramgam Jn, Sanand, Sabarmati Jn. The fare for Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express is ₹955 Chair car and for Executive Chair Car it is ₹1790. The train will run for for six days except for Wednesday.

4. Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express: The 20678 Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express will depart at 15:20 and reach at Chennai at 22:00. Price for Vijayawada – Chennai: ₹1420 for chair Car and ₹2630 for Executive Chair car. The train will run six days a week except Tuesday. Halts: Tenali Jn, Ongole, Nellore, Reninguta Jn.

5. Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Train Number 22348 from Patna to Howrah will depart at 8 am and reach Howrah at 14:35 while from Howrah the train will depart at 15:50 and reach Patna at 22:40. Fare for Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express: ₹1505 for Chair car and ₹2725 for Executive Chair Car. Halts: Patna Saheb, Mokameh Jn, Luckeesarai Jn, Jasidih JN, Jamtara, Asandol Jn, Durgapur. The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will start its regular run on September 26, ECR's Chief Public Relations Officer Birendra Kumar told PTI.

6. Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: Train number 20633 from Kasaragod will depart at 14:30 and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 22:35. Train number 20634 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram CNTL at 5:20 am and reach Kasargod at 13:20. The train will run six days except for Thursday. Halts: Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur Jn, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam Jn/

7. Rourkela-Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express: Train number 20835 from Rourkela will depart at 14:10 and reach at 21:40 while train number 20836 will depart from Puri at 5:00 and reach Rourkela at 12:45. Fare for Rourkela-Puri is ₹1410 for Chair car and ₹2595 for Executive while. Fare for Puri-Rourkela is 1245 for chair car and ₹2400 for Executive chair car. Halts: Jharsuguda Jn, Sambalpur City, Rairakhol, Angul, Talcher road, Dhenkanal, Cuttak, Bhubaneshwar, Khurda Road Jn.

8. Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Train number 20898 will depart from Ranchi at 5:15 and reach Howrah at 12:20 while train number 20897 will depart from Howrah at 15:45 and reach Ranchi at 22:50. Fare for Ranchi Howrah: ₹1155 for chair car and Rs2200 for Executive chair car. Fare for Howrah-Ranchi train: ₹1320 for chair car and ₹2395 for Executive chair car. The train will run six days a week except for Tuesday. Halts: Muri, Kotshila, Purulia Jn, Chandil Jn, Tatanagar Jn, Kharagpur Jn.

9. Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express: Train Number 20666 will depart from Tirunelveli at 6:00 and reach Chennai at 13:50 while train number 20665 will leave Chennai at 14:50 and reach Tirunelveli at 22:40. Fare for Tirunelveli- Chennai Vande Bharat Express: ₹1665 for chair car and ₹3055 for Executive chair car. Fare for Chennai-Tirunelveli train: ₹1610 for chair car and ₹3005 for Executive chair car. The train will run six days a week except for Tuesday. Halts: Virudunagar Jn, Madurai Jn, Dindigul Jn, Tiruchchirapali, Villupuram Jn, Tambaram.

