PM Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

The prime minister further added that today’s occasion is a prime example of a new order and new traditions being created in modern India
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh capital.
“The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station will be the 11th Vande Bharat service and 12th Vande Bharat train in the country," the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The semi-high-speed train was flagged off from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Addressing a gathering after the flagging-off ceremony, PM Modi congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting their first Vande Bharat train. He said that the train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Bhopal and will usher in many facilities and conveniences for the professionals and youth.
PM Modi recalled that he was fortunate enough to also inaugurate the venue for today’s organization, Rani Kamlapati Station. He also expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to flag off India’s state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express for Delhi.
He pointed out that today is one of the rare instances in the history of Indian Railways that a prime minister has visited the same railway station twice in a very short period.
The prime minister further added that today’s occasion is a prime example of a new order and new traditions being created in modern India.
The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region, it said.
