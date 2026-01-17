PM Modi flags off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train; check route, key features, ticket price, other details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from West Bengal's Malda Town Railway Station on Saturday. This will be followed by inauguration of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹3,250 crore.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate multiple upcoming development projects worth around ₹830 crore at Singur in Hooghly district on Sunday, 18 January.

Features and route of India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train As a premium alternative to domestic flights, the new sleeper train is operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone. Designed and manufactured in India, it features 16 coaches and boasts a passenger capacity of 823. This premium train includes 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches and a 1st-class AC coach.

Designed to offer luxury travel, it will cover the distance between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will not only improve connectivity and boost religious travel and tourism but will also cut short travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route.

The key additions to this premium train include economically designed berths, CCTVs, shower areas in washrooms, smart automatic doors for smooth coach-to-coach movement, pen facility for pet owners, an emergency contact button and different charging options. In addition to these add-ons, it offers several necessary amenities such as user-friendly ladders for safe upper berth access, sanitised toilets, centralised monitoring, ample storage and legroom.

Vande Bharat sleeper train ticket price Now the question about Vande Bharat sleeper train ticket price emerges considering the facilities offered. The cost of 3rd AC ticket will be around ₹2,300, 2-AC fare is estimated to be around ₹3,000, and the of 1-AC ticket will be worth around ₹3,600, Hindustan Times reported.

On 17 January, PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of "four major railway projects, including the new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernization of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district.”

Besides this, PM Modi will flag off 4 New Amrit Bharat Express trains: