PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, marking the country's entry into a select group of nations operating hydrogen-fuelled passenger trains.

The 10-coach train, powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route, covering the distance in about two hours with stops at 12 intermediate stations and can carry around 2,600 passengers.

Flagging off the service, PM Modi described the project as a successful example of the government's 'Make in India' initiative and said it represented a major technological milestone for Indian Railways.

"Today, Indian Railways has taken a major step and this hydrogen train from Jind to Sonipat is the world's most powerful hydrogen train," the prime minister said while addressing a public gathering.

The launch places India among a small group of countries, including Germany, that have deployed hydrogen-powered passenger trains as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions from rail transport.

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A step towards cleaner mobility Compared to diesel trains, they eliminate tailpipe emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operate with significantly less noise. Unlike conventional electric trains, they do not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making them a clean and efficient solution.

The technology also reduces dependence on fossil fuels and thermal power-generated electricity while eliminating the need for continuous overhead electrification infrastructure on every route.

According to Indian Railways, the train features a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system and a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel-cell power unit. With a capacity of around 2,600 passengers, it is among the world's longest hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said testing is also underway on the Sonipat-Delhi section, with plans to eventually extend the service to the national capital.

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Part of Railways' green transition The hydrogen train is part of Indian Railways' broader push towards cleaner transport as it seeks to reduce carbon emissions and diversify its energy sources.

Globally, Germany pioneered commercial hydrogen-powered passenger rail services in 2018, followed by pilot projects in countries including the US, China and Japan. While the technology faces challenges such as high infrastructure costs and hydrogen storage requirements, it is increasingly being seen as a viable solution for decarbonising rail routes where full electrification may not be feasible.