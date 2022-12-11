PM Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route

PM Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the sixth Vande Bharat Express between Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 December flagged off India's sixth Vande Bharat Express between Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route. PM Modi flagged off the train from Nagpur railway station and was accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 December flagged off India's sixth Vande Bharat Express between Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route. PM Modi flagged off the train from Nagpur railway station and was accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.
The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities. It aims to provide a totally new travel experience to passengers.
The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities. It aims to provide a totally new travel experience to passengers.
Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 percent to 45 percent.
Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 percent to 45 percent.
The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system that enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs
The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system that enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs
Here are 5 points your need to know about the Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express
Here are 5 points your need to know about the Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express
The Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will be operated by the Southeast Central Railways (SECR).
The Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will be operated by the Southeast Central Railways (SECR).
It will have scheduled stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.
It will have scheduled stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.
The Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week.
The Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week.
It will complete one leg of the journey in about 5 hours and 20 minutes.
It will complete one leg of the journey in about 5 hours and 20 minutes.
The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities.
The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities.
Apart from this, PM will also launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro. He will flag off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty in Nagpur during the prime minister's visit to the city on Sunday, officials told PTI.
Apart from this, PM will also launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro. He will flag off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty in Nagpur during the prime minister's visit to the city on Sunday, officials told PTI.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also inaugurate Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. Espousing the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also inaugurate Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. Espousing the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc.
Prime Minister's commitment to strengthen health infrastructure across the country will be strengthened through the dedication of AIIMS Nagpur to the nation. "AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than ₹1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and superspeciality subjects of Medical Science. The hospital provides modern health care facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat," it said.
Prime Minister's commitment to strengthen health infrastructure across the country will be strengthened through the dedication of AIIMS Nagpur to the nation. "AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than ₹1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and superspeciality subjects of Medical Science. The hospital provides modern health care facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat," it said.
At the public function in Nagpur, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about ₹590 crore and ₹360 crore respectively.
At the public function in Nagpur, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about ₹590 crore and ₹360 crore respectively.
Prime Minister will dedicate Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi Third line project to the Nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about ₹110 crore and about ₹450 crore respectively.
Prime Minister will dedicate Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi Third line project to the Nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about ₹110 crore and about ₹450 crore respectively.
The laying of the foundation stone for the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur by the Prime Minister is a step towards building capacity and infrastructure in the country under the 'One Health' approach. Apart from this, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur. The project - under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) - will be operationalised at a cost of more than ₹1925 crore.
The laying of the foundation stone for the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur by the Prime Minister is a step towards building capacity and infrastructure in the country under the 'One Health' approach. Apart from this, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur. The project - under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) - will be operationalised at a cost of more than ₹1925 crore.