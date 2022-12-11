PM Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route

The laying of the foundation stone for the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur by the Prime Minister is a step towards building capacity and infrastructure in the country under the 'One Health' approach. Apart from this, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur. The project - under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) - will be operationalised at a cost of more than ₹1925 crore.