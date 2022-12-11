PM Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur from Nagpur Railway Station.
“PM inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. He also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the development plans of the Nagpur and Ajni Railway Stations," the Prime Minister’s Office said.
In a tweet from his official twitter account, PM said, “Flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur. Connectivity will be significantly enhanced by this train."
This is the sixth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.
The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. The travel time from Nagpur to Bilaspur will be reduced to 5 hours 30 mins from 7-8 hours.
Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometers per hour.
The improved version of the train will weigh 392 tons compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have a Wi-Fi content on-demand facility. Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the ACs will be 15 per cent more energy efficient. With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable.
In the new design of the train, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air.
The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers various superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.
