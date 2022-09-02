PM Modi flags off projects worth ₹3,800 cr in Mangaluru1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 05:18 PM IST
Modi inaugurated a project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of berth number 14 for handling containers and two projects undertaken by MRPL
Modi inaugurated a project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of berth number 14 for handling containers and two projects undertaken by MRPL
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of mechanization and industrialization projects worth ₹3,800 crores in Mangaluru.