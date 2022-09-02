New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of mechanization and industrialization projects worth ₹3,800 crores in Mangaluru.

“New India is the land of new opportunities. Commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens," the prime minister said, adding that today is a red letter day in the history of India and the country is witnessing huge opportunities, be it territorial security or economic security .

Talking about the initiatives launched on the day, he said, “For building a developed India, it is extremely important to expand the manufacturing sector and Make in India. Besides, we need to increase export and make products cost competitive."

In the past years, India has made port-led development an important mantra, said the prime minister, adding, “As a result of these efforts, the capacity of Indian ports has doubled in the last 8 years."

Modi today inaugurated a project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of berth number 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the NMPA, and laid foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

He also inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) -- BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant -- worth ₹1,830 crore and ₹680 crore, respectively.

The prime minister said the projects will increase the ease of living and employment in Karnataka and the ‘One District and One Product’ scheme will facilitate the availability of market for the products of fishermen, artisans and farmers of the region.