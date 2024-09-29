PM Modi flags off Pune Metro; gifts ₹11,200 crore to Maharashtra. Know all details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29 flagged off the inaugural train from Swargate to the District Court on the Pune Metro underground section via video conferencing. Today, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects in Maharashtra worth over ₹11,200 crore.

PM Modi flags off Pune Metro The Prime Minister inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The cost of the underground section between the District Court to Swargate was around ₹1,810 crore.

Foundation stone of Swargate-Katraj Extension on metro He also laid the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 which is set to be developed at the cost of around ₹2,955 crore. This 5.46 km southern extension will be entirely underground and include three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj.

While speaking on the Pune Metro rail line, PM Modi slammed the previous government in the state stating that it could not even build a single pillar of the Metro in 8 years.

He said, “Pune should have had an advanced transport system like the metro much earlier but unfortunately, in the past decades, there has been a lack of both planning and vision in the urban development of our country. If any plan came up for discussion, its file would remain stuck for many years. Even if a plan was made, each project would remain stuck for many decades. The old work culture has caused a great loss to our country, Maharashtra and Pune...Today, on one hand, we have inaugurated an old work and at the same time, we have also laid the foundation stone of the Swargate to Katraj line...The previous government could not even build a single pillar of the Metro in 8 years, whereas our government has built a modern Metro station in Pune.”

Prime Minister dedicated Bidkin Industrial Area to the nation PM Modi dedicated the Bidkin Industrial Area to the nation, a major project spanning 7,855 acres as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program. Located 20 kilometers south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, this initiative aims to transform the region’s industrial landscape.

Inaugration of Solapur Airport During his address, PM Modi spoke on the inauguration of the Solapur Airport. He said, “The capacity of the terminal building here has been increased, new facilities have been created for the passengers. This will be very convenient for the devotees of Vithoba. Now people will be able to reach Solapur directly to have the darshan of Lord Vitthal.” The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually.

Foundation stone for first girls' School at Bhidewada PM also laid the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's First Girls' School at Bhidewada.