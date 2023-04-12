PM Modi flags off Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flags off Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
The Vande Bharat Express train will ease travel between Jaipur and Delhi and also give a push to the tourism industry of the state.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train that will ease travel between Jaipur and Delhi and also give a push to the tourism industry of the state.
“I am fortunate to have flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," Modi said at the virtual inauguration event.
PM Modi pointed out that approximately 60 lakh citizens have travelled in the Vande Bharat Express since its inception. “The speed of Vande Bharat is its main speciality and it is saving the time of people," he said.
According to a study, the prime minister noted that those who travel by Vande Bharat express save 2500 hours on every trip. He highlighted that the Vande Bharat Express is developed while keeping in mind manufacturing skills, safety, fast pace and beautiful design.
PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of ‘India First, Always First’. “It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability," he added.
The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from 13 April, 2023 and it will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt.
As per an official release, the train will complete the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt journey in five hours and 15 minutes, an hour lesser than the time taken by the fastest train on the route, Shatabdi Express.
Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.
