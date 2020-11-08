PM Modi flags off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat

The Prime Minister said that today, the capacity of the ports have been increased across the nation and construction of new ports is also going on at a faster pace. He added efforts are made to put maximum use of about 21,000 km of waterway in the country, for the development of the country. He added today, under the Sagarmala project, work is going on over 500 projects across the country. He said that transportation by waterways is many times cheaper than road and railways and also causes less damage to the environment. Yet work has been done with a holistic approach in this direction only after 2014. He said today work is going on in inland rivers across the country, to connect many Land-locked states to the sea. He added today in the Bay of Bengal, India is developing its capabilities in the Indian Ocean unprecedentedly. The maritime part of the country has emerged as an important part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.