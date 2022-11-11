PM Modi flags off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Friday.
This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and it will enhance connectivity between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru.
“It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai, the Tech & Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance ‘Ease of Living.’ Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru."
The Prime Minister also flagged off the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan’ train. Under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train policy of Railways, the train is operated by Karnataka’s Muzrai Department.
Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.
The Prime Minister tweeted, “I would like to compliment Karnataka for being the first state to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. This train brings Kashi and Karnataka closer. Pilgrims and tourists will be able to visit Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj with ease."
Indian Railways launched the operation of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in the month of November 2021. The objective of this theme is to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world, through Bharat Gaurav Trains.
This scheme also aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.
