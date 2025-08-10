PM Modi flags off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru: Check route, ticket fare, timings and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 10. These include trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

While the much-awaited Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Modi in person; the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar, and Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat services, were launched virtually, news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, were among others present at the event.

Know all about the three Vande Bharat trains Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express It will be the 11th Vande Bharat service to operate in Karnataka, will run as train number 26751/26752.

“This train connects Bengaluru, India’s Silicon City, with Belagavi, a hub of premier medical and engineering institutions, fostering economic and educational opportunities,” officials told PTI.

According to officials, the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train between these two cities, covering 611 km in just 8.5 hours. It will save approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes from Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru compared to existing services.

Route: The Route traverses Karnataka’s rich sugarcane belt, passing through key cities such as Dharwad, renowned for its prestigious educational institutions; Hubballi, a thriving commercial and industrial center; Haveri, an emerging agricultural hub; Davangere, popular for textiles and agriculture; and Tumakuru, a growing industrial and educational center.

Timing: After the inauguration, the special inaugural train (Train No. 06575) will run from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi, departing at 11:15 AM and reaching Belagavi at 8:00 PM the same day.

Stoppages: Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, and Dharwad.

Ticket fare: The Bengaluru to Belagavi Vande Bharat Express train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for travelling between Bengaluru to Belagavi on AC Chair Car is ₹1,575 and for Executive AC Chair Car is ₹2,905, the Indian Express reported.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar According to Jammu Rail Division, Vande Bharat train No. 26406 (Katra-Amritsar) will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar while train No. 26405 will run from Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra six days a week except Tuesday.

Stoppages: The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat train will stop at four stations en route. These are: Beas, Jalandhan City, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi.

Timings: Train number 26406 Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) at 06:40 hrs to reach Amritsar at 12:20 hrs, Indian Express reported. On its return journey, the train will depart from Amritsar at 16:25 hrs to arrive in Katra at 22:00 hrs.

Ticket price: The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train will have two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for travelling between Amritsar to Katra on an AC Chair Car is ₹1170 and for Executive AC Chair Car is ₹2085,the Indian Express report added.

Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune Vande Bharat Train Distance, Travel Time: The Ajni-Pune Vande Bharat Express train will cover distance of 881 km in 12 hours. It will be the fastest train on the route followed by Pune Humsafar and Azad Hind Express.

Train Number: The Ajni(Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat Express will run as train number 26101/26102. The train will operate six days a week except Tuesday (from Pune) and Monday (from Ajni).

Stoppages: This Vande Bharat train will stop at 10 stations. These are: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar and Daund Chord Line.

Timings: Train number 26101 Pune-Ajni Vande Bharat Express will depart from Pune station at 06:25 hrs with effect from 11.08.2025 and arrive Ajni at 18:25 hrs same day.

Train number 26102 Ajni-Pune Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajni station at 09:50 hrs with effect from 12.08.2025 and arrive Pune at 21:50 hrs same day.