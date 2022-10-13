PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh2 min read . 10:36 AM IST
- This train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.
PM Narendra Modi flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat express train today. This express train was launched from Himachal Pradesh's Una. The new Vande Bharat Express will run from Amb Andaura to New Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat express train today. This express train was launched from Himachal Pradesh's Una. The new Vande Bharat Express will run from Amb Andaura to New Delhi.
This train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.
This train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.
The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.
The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.
According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.
According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.
The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.
The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.
It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.
It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.
Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India.
Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India.
The inauguration of the train comes close on the heels of the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative election this year. Last month, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. The other two Vande Bharat trains are being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.
The inauguration of the train comes close on the heels of the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative election this year. Last month, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. The other two Vande Bharat trains are being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.
The prime minister will also dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una to the nation, the foundation stone for which was laid by him in 2017. Currently, more than 530 students are pursuing studies in this institute.
The prime minister will also dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una to the nation, the foundation stone for which was laid by him in 2017. Currently, more than 530 students are pursuing studies in this institute.
Apart from this, PM will also lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park. The Bulk Drug Park in Una will be built at a cost of over ₹1,900 crore. The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Apart from this, PM will also lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park. The Bulk Drug Park in Una will be built at a cost of over ₹1,900 crore. The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
In Chamba district, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects - 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project. These will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually. With this, the state is expected to get annual revenue of around ₹110 crore from these projects.
In Chamba district, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects - 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project. These will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually. With this, the state is expected to get annual revenue of around ₹110 crore from these projects.
PM will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in the state. He will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh would augment the roads network across the state. Tourism and economic activities will also pick up due to this.
PM will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in the state. He will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh would augment the roads network across the state. Tourism and economic activities will also pick up due to this.
Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.
Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)