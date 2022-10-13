PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Apart from this, PM will also lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park. The Bulk Drug Park in Una will be built at a cost of over ₹1,900 crore. The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).