PM Modi flags-off world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas. 10 points2 min read . 11:14 AM IST
- PM Modi flags-off world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas. 10 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the world's longest river Cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video conferencing. The flag-off ceremony will be held in the presence of minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, besides other ministers and senior officials from various ministries and departments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the world's longest river Cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video conferencing. The flag-off ceremony will be held in the presence of minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, besides other ministers and senior officials from various ministries and departments.
All you need to know about Ganga Vilas cruise
All you need to know about Ganga Vilas cruise
1) The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is a first-of-its-kind cruise service.
1) The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is a first-of-its-kind cruise service.
2) India can't be defined in words, it can only be experienced from heart, PM Modi tells foreign tourists on MV Ganga Vilas river cruise.
2) India can't be defined in words, it can only be experienced from heart, PM Modi tells foreign tourists on MV Ganga Vilas river cruise.
3) MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel 3,200 km, in 51 days, to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.
3) MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel 3,200 km, in 51 days, to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.
4) It has 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities.
4) It has 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities.
5) 'MV Ganga Vilas' cruise service will boost tourism, create new job opportunities, says PM Modi.
5) 'MV Ganga Vilas' cruise service will boost tourism, create new job opportunities, says PM Modi.
6) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Tent City built on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi today.
6) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Tent City built on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi today.
Tent City has been conceptualized on the banks of the River Ganga to tap the potential of tourism in the region. The project has been developed opposite to city ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx in Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Tent City has been conceptualized on the banks of the River Ganga to tap the potential of tourism in the region. The project has been developed opposite to city ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx in Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
7) The suites have soothing interiors, furnished with numerous amenities such as French balconies, LED TVs, safes, smoke detectors, and convertible beds, according to a UP tourism department official.
7) The suites have soothing interiors, furnished with numerous amenities such as French balconies, LED TVs, safes, smoke detectors, and convertible beds, according to a UP tourism department official.
8) The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
8) The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
9) Besides connecting National Waterway 1 (NW1) which includes Ganga and National Waterway 2 (NW2) on Brahmaputra, the cruise will cross 27 river systems.
9) Besides connecting National Waterway 1 (NW1) which includes Ganga and National Waterway 2 (NW2) on Brahmaputra, the cruise will cross 27 river systems.
10) The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.
10) The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.