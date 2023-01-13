PM Modi flags off world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, from Varanasi via video conferencing .
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, from Varanasi via video conferencing .
“The beginning of the world’s longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India," Prime Minister Modi said, while flagging off the cruise. He added that due to cruise service many tourist places of eastern India are going to benefit.
“The beginning of the world’s longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India," Prime Minister Modi said, while flagging off the cruise. He added that due to cruise service many tourist places of eastern India are going to benefit.
Addressing the foreign tourist undertaking the maiden voyage of the cruise, the PM said, “India has everything that you can imagine. It also has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words...India can only be experienced from the heart. Because India has always opened her heart for everyone, irrespective of region or religion, creed or country," he added.
Addressing the foreign tourist undertaking the maiden voyage of the cruise, the PM said, “India has everything that you can imagine. It also has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words...India can only be experienced from the heart. Because India has always opened her heart for everyone, irrespective of region or religion, creed or country," he added.
MV Ganga Vilas will mark its journey from Varanasi and continue to sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh passing through 27 river systems in the two countries, the PMO said in a statement. The cruise has been advertised since 2018 and was scheduled to debut in 2020. However, the project was pushed back in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MV Ganga Vilas will mark its journey from Varanasi and continue to sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh passing through 27 river systems in the two countries, the PMO said in a statement. The cruise has been advertised since 2018 and was scheduled to debut in 2020. However, the project was pushed back in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cruiser has been designed with three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, and equipped with all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.
The cruiser has been designed with three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, and equipped with all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.
The cruise has been designed to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. It is planned in a way that tourists will get to explore 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ‘ghats’, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
The cruise has been designed to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. It is planned in a way that tourists will get to explore 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ‘ghats’, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.
The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated a ‘Tent City’ on the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi today.
The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated a ‘Tent City’ on the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi today.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.