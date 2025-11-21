PM Modi, FM Sitharaman asking you to invest ₹21,000 in private scheme? PIB busts fake videos, says they are AI-generated

The fact check wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned about the wave of the recently-surfaced videos of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claiming to offer investment ideas.

In the recent times, several videos of PM Modi, FM Sitharaman and former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das have been surfacing online, claiming that if someone invests ₹21,000 in a specific scheme, their money will turn into ₹25 lakh in no time.

The PIB Fact Check in a post on Friday clarified that these videos are AI-generated.

PM Modi's investment advice: What did PIB Fact Check say? In its post on X, PIB Fact Check said there have been videos circulating on the social media where senior leaders appear to give investment advice.

“Have you also come across videos on social media where the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister, or the RBI Governor appears to give investment advice,” it said.

In these clips, famous personalities seem to be promoting “guaranteed profits”, PIB said.

Also Read | Elon Musk says Grok AI will soon expose fake videos on X and track their origin

“Before you invest your money, understand the truth behind such promotional content,” the government agency warned.

According to PIB, these videos falsely portray PM Modi, FM Sitharaman and Shaktikanta Das endorsing private platforms and promote guaranteed profits, including claims that it will multiply your money.

Watch the video here:

The video shows an expert explaining how the “investment advice” clips use AI tools to make the promotions appear real and authentic.

“The person's real voice is copied and then used to deliver a fake message. Their lip movements are digitally matched with the new audio so that it looks natural. This is done to mislead people into believing that well known leaders are promoting investment schemes,” the video explains.

The video reiterates that all these clips have been digitally altered.

PIB Fact Check also warned investors to stay away from clicking links or sharing them to avoid scams.

The explainer further notes that the scammers portray the amount they seek as an initial investment rather than a fee to build their credibility and mislead investors.

PIB has also urged Indians to avoid sharing such unverified content and notify them about suspicious links and videos circulating on the internet.