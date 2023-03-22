PM Modi focuses on precaution, maintenance of vigil at COVID review meet as cases rise again2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:55 PM IST
In the review meeting, PM Modi stresses on need to follow respiratory hygiene, adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a COVID-19 review meeting on Wednesday, during which he emphasized the need for caution and vigilance as COVID cases begin to rise again. He urged the public to follow respiratory hygiene and Covid-appropriate behavior to prevent the spread of the virus.
