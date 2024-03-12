Active Stocks
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for 3 semiconductor facilities worth ₹1.25 lakh crore tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation for three semiconductor facilities worth ₹1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday, March 13

PM Modi will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities located in Gujarat and Assam. (HT)Premium
PM Modi will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities located in Gujarat and Assam. (HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities worth over Rs. 1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday, March 13. Two out of three facilities are located in Gujarat, whereas one is based in Assam. He will also take part in the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ programme.

The programme will be participated by students from nearly 60,000 institutions. Sharing the news on his social media handle, the PM also urged the youngsters to take part in the programme.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand located in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam.

(More to come)

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 08:35 PM IST
