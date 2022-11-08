PM Modi, France's Macron to address 25th 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' on Nov 16

The event organised by Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will be held from November 16 to 18 November at Bangalore Palace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron to address the 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' on November 16.
The event organised by Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will be held from November 16 to 18 November at Bangalore Palace.
Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE; Tim Watts, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture of Finland, Finland; and Martin Schroeter, Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl, USA, are a few of the among people who are attending the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
Karnataka minister for Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan said, the aspiration is to scale-up to the level of Davos in Switzerland, which hosts World Economic Forum, in the years to come.
"We plan to ramp up or scale up the summit to a much bigger level in the years to come. What you see in Davos, we want to adapt that style. That's the kind of aspiration we have...if we grow to it, definitely it will be the most happening," he said.
BTS 2022 this year will consist of a multi-track Conference on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups & Biotech, Global Innovation Alliance and India USA Tech Conclave. Over 350 domain experts from over 20 countries will address 70-plus sessions attracting 5,000 business delegates.
The Biotech Track will concentrate on Genomics, Bio-Pharma, Gene Editing and Agriculture, One Health, Genomic Medicine, Bio Industrial, Bio Energy, Cell & Gene Therapy, Big Data in Drug Discovery and Bio Investing, while the Startup Track will focus on Digital Public Goods, FinTech, Robotics, Women in Tech, Capital beyond VCs, Social Entrepreneurship and grassroot innovation.
Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 Conference will also see sessions from others, which includes Prof. Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Laureate for Chemistry in 2020, Prof. Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Dr. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital, and S Somanath, Chairman ISRO.
BTS2022 will also witness India's largest tech exhibition with over 575 organisations participating which will see the confluence of IT & Biotech majors, best of R&D Labs, Tech Nations, states of India.
