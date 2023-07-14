India, France have agreed to increase cooperation to end cross-border terrorism: PM Modi Highlighting the enduring partnership between India and France in the battle against terrorism, PM Narendra Modi stated on Friday that both countries firmly believe in the necessity of concrete measures to combat cross-border terrorism. They have mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in this crucial endeavor. “India is ready to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace. India and France have always been together in the fight against terrorism. We believe that concrete action is needed to end cross-border terrorism. Both countries have agreed to increase cooperation in this direction," PM Modi said.

I invite French universities to set up their campuses in India: PM Modi We will open a new Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. We welcome the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France. I invite French universities to set up their campuses in India... Indian athletes are excited to participate in next year's Paris Olympics: PM Modi

Impact of Covid, Ukraine conflict have been felt across world: PM Modi PM Modi has said that the impact of Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict has been felt across the world. “It is necessary for all countries to make united efforts to solve these problems. We believe that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

Chandrayaan-3 launch major achievement of our scientists: PM Modi Speaking in France, PM Modi said, “Today, on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3, the entire India is excited. This is a major achievement of our scientists. In the arena of Space, India and France have had an old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our Space agencies...We can enhance our cooperation in areas like Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India, France celebrating 25th years of partnership: PM Modi India and France celebrating 25th anniversary of strategic partnership, drawing roadmap for next 25 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Have agreed to launch UPI in France: PM Modi PM Modi, who is on an official visit to Paris in France, has said that both the countries have agreed to launch UPI in the country. “France joining as partner in development of National Museum in India," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi interacts with eminent personalities, in Paris, France

A strategic partner, a friend…: Macron on PM Modi French President Emmanuel Macron tweets in Hindi, “A giant in world history, a country playing a decisive role in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. It gives us great pleasure to welcome India as the Guest of Honor for this year's 14th July Parade."

Proud to welcome India as our Guest of Honour at Bastille Day Parade: President Macron Calling India a ‘giant’ in world history and a strategic partner, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the country as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade. PM Narendra Modi attended the military parade on France National Day as the Guest of Honour. Taking to Twitter, President Macron tweeted, “A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade".

Pupils of French military school march on Bastile Day 2023 Pupils of the French military school for Midshipmen of Coetquidan (Ecole militaire des aspirants de Coetquidan) march during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2023. (AFP)

Indian Contingent at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris Indian Army's Punjab Regiment march along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France. The contingent is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force march during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe seen in the background, in Paris on July 14, 2023. (AFP)

Indian Army's march on Bastille Day Parade | Visuals from Paris Indian Army's Punjab Regiment march along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France. The contingent is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap.

Indian Army's Punjab Regiment march in Bastille Day Parade | Watch video Indian Army's Punjab Regiment march along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France. The contingent is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap.

PM Modi in France: Bastille Day Parade in pics Bastille Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, France's First Lady Brigitte Macron witness the celebrations.

France celebrates Bastille Day with pomp, a tribute to India and extra police to prevent new unrest France is celebrating its national holiday Friday with whizzing warplanes and a grand Bastille Day parade in Paris -- and with more than 100,000 police deployed around the country to prevent a new outbreak of unrest in underprivileged neighborhoods.

Bastille Day Parade underway in Paris; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, France's First Lady Brigitte Macron witness the celebrations.

PM Modi, President Macron, French First Lady witness Bastille Day Parade in Paris Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and other dignitaries witness the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

PM Modi and President Macron shares warm hug in Paris | Watch video Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron share a warm hug as the latter arrives for the Bastille Day parade at Champs-Élysées in Paris. PM Modi is attending the parade as the Guest of Honour.

List of gifts PM Modi received from President Macron PM Modi in France: 1. A framed facsimile of the photograph “A Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh", July 14, 1916 2. Reproduction of the Charlemagne chessmen (11th century) 3. Marcel Proust, Le temps retrouve (Time Regained), Pleiade and English edition of A la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time)

PM Modi honoured for France's Bastille Day in shadow of riots Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be guest of honour for France's Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are set to take place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country. Around 45,000 police will be deployed nationwide in the evening while firework sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June, following the police killing of a teenager. (AFP)

PM Modi's candid conversation with French First Lady Brigitte Macron Bastille Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a candid conversation with French First Lady Brigitte Macron and other dignitaries, at the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

French First Lady, President Macron receive PM Modi to Bastille Day Parade French First Lady Brigitte Macron and France's PM Élisabeth Borne receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

Paris residents praise PM Modi for India's progress

Indian Air Force, Indian Navy on Bastille Day 2023 Preparations are underway for the Bastille Day Parade, which commemorates the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution. Indian Navy (L) and Indian Air Force personnel (R) prepare ahead of the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2023. (AFP)

Bastille Day 2023: Visuals from Paris French army troops prepare ahead of the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2023. (AFP)

Bastille Day 2023: All you need to know about French Revolution The latest Google Doodle commemorates France's Fête Nationale, commonly known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries. This significant day marks the historic event of July 14, 1789, when French citizens joined forces and stormed the Bastille prison fortress, signalling the onset of the French Revolution. Read more here

‘We will parade at same place our ancestors did’: Indian Army's Punjab Regiment gears up for Bastille Day military parade An Indian tri-services contingent, led by the Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army, gathered at the Champs-Elysees Avenue on Friday, ahead of the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France. Preparations are underway for the Bastille Day Parade, which commemorates the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

‘I am delighted to be here on French National Day’: Akash Pandey from Nepal in Paris Akash Pandey, hailing from Kathmandu in Nepal and a part of the French Foreign Legion, is participating in the Bastille Day Parade today. He says, "...I am delighted to be here on the French National Day. PM Modi is coming here and I am excited to see him. India and Nepal are like brothers...Everyone is marvelled to see the Indian contingent. Very happy to see the Indian parade..."

‘It’s a new feeling…': Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy ahead of Bastille Day Parade Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy says, "This is really thrilling for us. Looking at the Champs-Élysées itself, it is coloured in blue, white and red. It is all so decorated and the crowd is new. We are so excited to hear what their reaction will be and what their cheers will be...We are excited because it is a new ground and a new feeling. The troops want to do their best. We have two Rafales flying the flypast for today. Air Force is showing their presence in the air as well as ground. This is a complete package force." (ANI)

‘We all are in full josh…’: Indian Navy Lt Commander Disha Bastille Day Parade: Indian Navy Lt Commander Disha says, "We are all in full 'josh'. The entire contingent is ready to give our best and represent India on a foreign land. It is a matter of pride for us to march past the PM..." (ANI)