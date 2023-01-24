New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a digital outlook to governance for ease of living for common citizens of the country. Addressing the valedictory session of the 2-Day Regional Conference virtually, the minister said that PM Modi has given the mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ to create such a system where administration and good governance are run without unnecessary interference. Singh added that the ease of governance aims at ease of living for common citizens of the country and to do that, obstacles of administration need to be removed. “Under Prime Minister Modi, the Union Government has abolished around 1600 laws in the last eight years which had become obsolete, thus giving a message that the government trusts the youth of the country." He said that the doing away with the interviews for Government jobs was another landmark decision of the Modi government which provided level-playing field to all while reducing the burden on state exchequer. The minister added that the Modi government has done a lot of experimentation and taken many initiatives in many spheres of the governance. “The administrative reforms are a continuous process but PM Modi has done value addition by giving it a digital outlook." Singh said that e-governance has helped in increasing citizen participation in various processes. “Due to digitalization, facilities like the RTI are available 24x7." He added that the Open Digital Platforms are tremendous force multipliers, and critical for providing affordable, inter-operable technology to the country’s citizens. “Digital Governance can enable massive reach and benefits in the conduct of Special Campaigns aimed at reducing pendency and institutionalization of Swachhata with the objective of providing good governance." The minister said that the government believes that India in 2047 would be governed by our diligent civil servants and would serve the nation with utmost efficiency, and, it is crucial to inspire and involve the young civil servants with the Vision at 2047. “The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) had constituted the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) in 2019 as part of its mandate to boost the e-government endeavours and drive digital government excellence. The biennial study assesses States, Union Territories (UTs), and focuses on Central Ministries on the effectiveness of e-Governance service delivery," Singh added. He said that NeSDA helps the respective governments improve their delivery of citizen centric services and shares best practices across the country for all States, UTs and Central Ministries to emulate. “The Central government will ensure that schemes which earlier remained only in files are implemented on the ground, and Good Governance and Development are observed on the ground." The minister added that the changes in Government of India towards improved quality of governance have to be reflected in States and Districts. “The aim is to provide governance which is transparent and in adherence to established rules and procedures. This alone will make the march to New India successful. The commitment of the Government to serve the nation and called upon the delegates to be the vehicles of transformation." Singh also released an e-journal on maximum governance, minimum government and inaugurated a coffee table book on Good Governance Week – 2022 during the event.