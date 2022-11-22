New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India a sustainable model of governance which has defied the principle of diminishing returns as dividends increase with each passing year, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Capital Dialogue of News-X, the minister said that over the last 20 years, Modi’s governance model has grown stronger with every new challenge. “Ever since Modi took charge in May 2014, his first mantra was ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’ and after nearly nine years, it is the ‘Whole of Government’ approach through integration of schemes and ideas."

Singh added that transparency, accountability and citizen-centricity have become the hallmark of Modi’s governance model. “Within three months of taking charge at the Centre, one of the first major decisions was to introduce self-attestation and do away with the practice of getting documents attested by gazette officer, reposing faith in youth of India, which constitutes 70% below the age of 40 years."

He said that the Modi government in 2018 amended the India’s Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to introduce a number of new provisions including criminalizing the act of giving bribe, taking bribe and putting in place an effective deterrence for such actions by individuals as well as corporate entities.

The minister added that free and unrestricted access to information is an antidote to corruption and added that use of technology and e- governance have proved to be powerful tools specially in removing corruption in the delivery of public service.

“A number of revolutionary pension reforms were introduced in the last eight years including relaxation in the provision of Family Pension for divorced daughters and Divyangs, introduction of Face Recognition Technology through mobile app for ease in submitting Life Certificate by elderly pensioners. These are social reforms having wide socio-economic implications," Singh said.

He added that the space sector in India functioned under veil of secrecy. “It was PM Modi who unlocked the sector for private participation two years ago. Space reforms have unleashed innovative potentials of Start-Ups and within a short span of time. From a couple of Space Start-ups three -four years back, today we have 102 start-ups working in cutting-edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, research. With the integration of R&D, Academia and Industry with equal stake, it is safe to say that a Space Revolution led by ISRO along with the Private Sector and Start-ups is on the horizon."

The minister said that during the eight years of the government led by PM Modi, the youth of India have got new outlets to give full play to their potential. “India always had a huge talent pool and passion to dream big, but it was Modi who gave them a perfect outlet."