PM Modi gave India a sustainable model of governance: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 04:17 PM IST
Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in May 2014, his first mantra has been ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India a sustainable model of governance which has defied the principle of diminishing returns as dividends increase with each passing year, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.