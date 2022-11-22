PM Modi gave India a sustainable model of governance: Jitendra Singh

He added that the space sector in India functioned under veil of secrecy. “It was PM Modi who unlocked the sector for private participation two years ago. Space reforms have unleashed innovative potentials of Start-Ups and within a short span of time. From a couple of Space Start-ups three -four years back, today we have 102 start-ups working in cutting-edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, research. With the integration of R&D, Academia and Industry with equal stake, it is safe to say that a Space Revolution led by ISRO along with the Private Sector and Start-ups is on the horizon."