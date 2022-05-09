“I am asking a question to Coimbatore, this is a town where (late innovator and industrialist) G D Naidu lived and disruption was his philosophy. How he made things work amazed people. Today, we have come to the Web3 world. We use AI, Big Data, etc. These technologies give efficiency and if we deep dive, it can give progress to all sectors," the Union Minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}