‘GenZ against addiction’: PM Modi launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' — Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' on Sunday, August 2. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "As the country moves towards the goal of a developed India, it is essential that our youth remain physically and mentally healthy and stay away from drugs and other such harmful substances."

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What is 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan'? PM Modi launched the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ at 11 am on August 2, 2026, through video conferencing. The launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse.

The theme of the campaign is "GenZ Against Addiction, Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat- Sankalp Abhiyan"'

According to the government, the initiative aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and encourage them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.

Under this campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

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The campaign will also include district-level competitions in categories such as folk songs, mime acts, short films/reels, painting, debate and slogan writing, with winners advancing to State-level competitions.

"It will culminate in the National Nasha Mukti Youth Conclave, proposed to be held in New Delhi on 14th August 2026, where outstanding performers from across the country will be recognised for their contribution towards spreading awareness against substance abuse," the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said earlier in a press release.

During the programme, youth across the country will collectively take the Nasha Mukti Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to remain free from substance abuse and to inspire others to join the movement.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal promises a ‘drug-free' Punjab if AAP is voted to power

The e-Pledge campaign is currently underway on the MY Bharat Portal, enabling citizens, particularly youth, to reaffirm their commitment towards building a drug-free India.

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"The initiative seeks to further strengthen community participation by bringing together educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations on a common platform to create a collective movement against substance abusem" the government said.

It added that the programme will witness participation from youth across the country from over 10,000 locations.

"MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations and more than 125 partner spiritual organisations will participate in the programme virtually," it says.

After launching the nationwide campaign on Sunday, PM Modi said, "As the MP from Kashi, I am happy that this campaign was launched last year from the sacred land of Kashi as a pilot project."

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"Along with scientific clarity, it also carries spiritual energy. Social organisations and NGOs have joined this initiative for the welfare of crores of Indians. Together, they have prepared a roadmap through the Kashi Declaration," he said.

Also Read | Punjab to expand mental health fellowship under anti-drug programme

PM Modi added, "Today, we are witnessing how the welfare-oriented idea that emerged from Kashi has become a national project. From today, the Nasha Mukt Yuva campaign is being launched across the country."

He called upon young Indians to take the pledge against substance abuse and participate in 100 weeks of awareness and community activities to build a drug-free India.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in