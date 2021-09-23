Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

More than a hundred members from the Indian Community gathered at the Joint Base Andrews to welcome the Indian leader. PM Modi was greeted by a crowd of Indian Americans, who were chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi said in a tweet.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. During his visit, he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad leaders Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

“Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP@KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India," PM Modi tweeted after arrival in Washington DC.

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings.

