Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour on the second day of his ongoing Kuwait visit. The Indian leader also held extensive talks with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday to infuse new momentum in ties with the other country. He is also slated to meet with Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

“A special welcome on historic visit! PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead,” the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X.

Officials had earlier indicated that the talks would focus on shoring up ties in a range of key areas including defence and trade. New Delhi is among the top trading partners of Kuwait and the Indian community is the largest expatriate community in the country.

The two day trip began on Saturday with Modi addressing an Indian community event and visiting the Gulf Spic Labour Camp. He is the first Indian leader to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years — after by Indira Gandhi in 1981.

“I talk about Viksit Bharat 2047 because the labour brothers of my country who have come so far to work also think about how an international airport can be made in his village. This aspiration is the strength of my country,” he said while interacting with the Indian workers.

“When I see all these people working hard, I feel that if they work for 10 hours, then I should also work for 11 hours if they work for 11 hours, then I should also work for 12 hours….Do you work hard for your family or not? I also work for my family, there are 140 crore people in my family, so I have to work a little more,” he added.