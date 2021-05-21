PM Modi said, 'This virus took away so many people who were close to us. I offer my deepest condolences to their families'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while paying condolences to those who lost their lives during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The effect of Covid-19 has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost, PM Modi said in a voice choked with emotion, while interacting with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.