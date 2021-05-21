Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while paying condolences to those who lost their lives during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The effect of Covid-19 has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost, PM Modi said in a voice choked with emotion, while interacting with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

The PM said, "Covid-19 has snatched many of our loved ones from us. I pay my respect to the people who died of Covid-19 and express my condolences to their beavered families."

Interacting with the frontline workers, Prime Minister had to take multiple pauses and was seemingly emotional, trying hard to fight back tears.

Terming the Covid-19 vaccine as a 'safety armour' against the killer virus, PM Modi also urged people to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination has provided protection to our frontline workers, who could serve the people. In the coming days, we will be extending vaccine protection to everyone," the PM said.

"In our ongoing fight against Covid-19, a new challenge of black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it," he added.

The PM directed officials to ensure that rural India is Covid free. PM Modi asked officials to spread awareness in rural districts so that the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed in villages.

The Prime Minister, during the video conference, also lauded Varanasi for fighting efficiently against the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis.

"You have contained the virus significantly, but there should be no complacency as it is going to be a long fight," PM Modi told the doctors and frontline workers of Varanasi.

PM Modi reviewed the working of various Covid hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army.

