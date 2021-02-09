The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday bid farewell to the Leader of Opposition and Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad who is retiring on 15 February when his term comes to an end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in the Parliament while bidding farewell to the Congress veteran in the Rajya Sabha.

"Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worried about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India's development," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha today.

"Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend," the PM said.

Watch: PM gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Ghulam Nabi

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

"I would not let you retire, will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you," the Prime Minister said in a teary farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad in RS.

While referring to the incident of a terror attack on Gujarat pilgrims in J&K, PM Modi said, "I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members."

"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," PM Modi said.

While the Congress party is weighing its options to elect his replacement in the Rajya Sabha, several names of veteran politicians such as P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Digvijaya Singh have cropped up.

"I have known Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad for years. We were Chief Ministers together. We had interacted even before I became CM, when Azad Sahab was very much in active politics. He has a passion not many know about - gardening," Modi shared in Parliament today.

