PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3; and designates the landing spot as 'Shivshakti'. ISRO chairman Dr S Somnath on Saturday shared details and explained the process of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to Prime Minster Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who played a pivotal role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi became sentimental as he congratulated scientists of the ISRO team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, “The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti. I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you…salute your efforts."

Meanwhile, ISRO chairman Dr S Somnath on Saturday shared details and explained the process of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to Prime Minster Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi further added, "Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness. Such occasions are very rare, this time, I was so restless. I was in South Africa but my mind was with you," said PM Modi while expressing his joy over the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success.

“The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was ‘barred’ from receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport on the eve of the latter meeting the successful scientists of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Mission in Bengaluru.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “The Prime Minister is scheduled to directly land in Bengaluru tomorrow at 6 am after his after his latest foreign jaunt to congratulate ISRO. He is apparently so irritated with the CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka for felicitating the scientists of ISRO before him, that he has purportedly barred the CM from receiving him at the airport, going against protocol." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday when ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully executed a soft landing of its Lander Module (LM) on the lunar surface. This achievement positioned India as the fourth country globally to accomplish such a feat and notably, the first to reach the unexplored southern pole of the Moon, Earth's sole natural satellite.

The LM, which includes both the lander named Vikram and the rover known as Pragyan, completed a gentle touchdown in the southern polar area of the Moon yesterday evening. Today, ISRO reported that the rover had disembarked from the lander, marking a significant step as "India took a walk on the moon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)