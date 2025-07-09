Watch | PM Modi gets standing ovation in Namibian Parliament after speech. Top 9 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a standing ovation after his address at the Parliament of Namibia, reported ANI.

In his address at the Joint session of the Namibian Parliament, PM Modi said the Constitutions of the two countries guide people to uphold equality, liberty, and justice.

He was also conferred with Namibia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis.

Here's what he said at the Namibian parliament: 1. "It is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with me warm greetings from 1.4 billion people of India."

2. “India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share hope and dreams.”

3. "Like the tough and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. And, just like your national plant, Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time."

4. "A few months ago, you celebrated a historic moment: Namibia elected its first woman president. We understand and share your pride and joy because in India, we also proudly say Madam President."

5. "We must act together. Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership; not by dominance, but by dialogue; not by exclusion, but by equity."

6. "Our development partnership in Africa is worth over USD 12 billion. But its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose. We continue to build local skills, create local jobs and support local innovations."

7. “We are excited to support the next generation of Namibian scientists, doctors and leaders.”

8. "Our bilateral trade has crossed $800 million, but like on the cricket field, we are just warming up! We will score faster and score more!"

9. "It's the power of India's Constitution that a daughter from a poor tribal family is today the President of India. It's this very Constitution that gave someone like me the chance to become Prime Minister."