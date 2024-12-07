Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi gets death threat! Mumbai Police receives alert; text mentions ISI agents, plot to carry out bomb blast

PM Modi gets death threat! Mumbai Police receives alert; text mentions ISI agents, plot to carry out bomb blast

Livemint

A First Information Report was registered under the relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

Mint Image

The Mumbai Police received a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday via WhatsApp. The text was sent to the traffic police helpline and mentioned two ISI agents and a plot to carry out a bomb blast to target Modi. The number was traced to Ajmer in Rajasthan and efforts are underway to nab the miscreant.

