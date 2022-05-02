Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. The Prime Minister arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit.

PM Modi greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

PM Modi gets a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin



He will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations today pic.twitter.com/cs1c6GGMGZ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister.

"Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," earlier this morning, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. pic.twitter.com/qTNgl8QL7K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.