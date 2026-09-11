PM Modi gifts Russian edition of ‘Thirukkural’ to Putin ahead of BRICS Summit: What you need to know about ‘Tamil Veda’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the Russian edition of the Thirukkural, a famous ancient Tamil book written by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, to President Vladimir Putin. The literary gift came as Modi met the Russian President in New Delhi for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

A picture shared by news agency ANI shows the moment when Modi gifted one of the most revered works of Tamil literature to the Russian President.

What is the Thirukkural? The Thirukkural, also known as Tirukkural, is a classical Tamil text attributed to the revered poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. It consists of 1,330 two-line couplets that offer guidance on ethical and righteous living, without being linked to any particular god, caste or creed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Thirukkural and why is it significant? ⌵ The Thirukkural, or Tirukkural, is a classical Tamil text by poet Thiruvalluvar, consisting of 1,330 couplets that provide moral guidance on virtue, wealth, and love. It is highly respected among Tamils and is often called the 'Tamil Veda' due to its profound ethical teachings. 2 Why did PM Modi present the Thirukkural to President Putin? ⌵ PM Modi gifted the Russian edition of the Thirukkural to President Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, symbolizing the shared cultural values and strengthening ties between India and Russia. 3 How does the Thirukkural address ethical living? ⌵ The Thirukkural emphasizes ethical living through its teachings organized around three main themes: aram (virtue), porul (wealth and statecraft), and inbam (love), advocating for a moral compass that transcends religious and social boundaries. 4 Should countries value cultural exchanges like gifting literary works? ⌵ Yes, cultural exchanges, such as gifting literary works, foster diplomatic relations and mutual understanding, as they celebrate shared values and heritage, contributing to stronger international partnerships. 5 What impact does the Thirukkural have on Tamil literature? ⌵ The Thirukkural is regarded as a cornerstone of Tamil literature, influential in shaping Tamil ethos and values, and recognized globally for its literary merit and philosophical depth, making it an essential study in ethical literature.

The teachings in the text focus on three main themes: aram (virtue), porul (wealth and statecraft), and inbam (love). It is derived from the words Thiru (sacred/blessed) and Kural (a short two-line poetic form).

The Thirukkural is highly respected among Tamils and is often referred to as the “Tamil Veda”. Scholars also regard it as an important work of aphoristic literature.

Putin arrives in Delhi for BRICS Summit Putin arrived in the national capital earlier in the day to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13. On arrival, the Russian President was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Putin later held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi, which lasted for around 50 minutes. Putin was accompanied by a high-level delegation. It is his first in-person participation at a BRICS Summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

India-Russia ties The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Putin will also address the BRICS Business Forum later in the day. India is hosting the BRICS Summit 2026 on September 12 and 13. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. It comes at a crucial time when the world is grappling with the war in Iran and Ukraine.

The two-day BRICS summit hosted by India is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains, with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.