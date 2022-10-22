PM Modi gives appointment letters to 88 fresh recruits of mines ministry

As part of the Rozgar Mela, fifty Union ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country
NEW DELHI: In the first tranche of appointment letters issued as part of Rozgar Mela, 88 fresh recruits of the mines ministry were provided these by respective states and union territories.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon central government ministries and departments to fill up 10 lakh vacant posts by December 2023.
Ministry of Mines has a total of 4,673 vacancies which are to be filled up by direct recruitment as well as promotion quota. Since July, when the recruitment drive commenced, the ministry had issued 127 appointment letters in the quarter ended September.
It has now been decided to issue the appointment letters centrally through Unified Integrated Digital Issuance on bimonthly basis.
With this, total appointment letter issued by the mines ministry since the launch of Mission Recruitment drive reaches 215.
Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ - a recruitment drive for providing employment to 10 lakh people, and called it an “important milestone" for India.
As part of this, fifty Union ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country.
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries/departments . The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.
The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS among others, the PMO said.
These recruitments are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled for expeditious recruitment.
