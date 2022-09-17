PM Modi gives 'skilling, reskilling, upskilling' mantra to youth

PM Narendra Modi gave a mantra of 'skilling, reskilling and upskilling' to youth on his birthday and also advised them to keep an eye on new developments taking place in their field of work
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 today advised the youth of the country to excel in their studies. He gave the mantra of "skilling, reskilling and upskilling" to the youth and also advised them to be aware of new developments taking place in their field of work.
"What you have learnt today will surely become the base of your future, but you have to upgrade your capabilities according to the future. So, when it comes to skill, your mantra should be skilling, reskilling and upskilling. Do keep an eye on what new is taking place in whatever field you are in," PM Modi said.
The prime minister was addressing the Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). The event was virtually attended by more than 40 lakh students.
With the expansion of technology in the country, Prime Minister also provided insights into changing nature of jobs in the future.
"Along with skill development, it is equally important for the youth to have soft skills. In ITIs emphasis is being given to it. It's because of the efforts of the government that today India has quality and diversity in skill," he said.
PM Modi also affirmed that the New Education Policy promises a more skill-based education in institutions and specific skill courses will be introduced in schools. He also informed that more than 4 lakh seats have been added to the ITIs in the last eight years and the government will open more than 5,000 skill hubs to promote skill development at the school level.
He also specified crucial steps the government took for the skill development of the students of ITI.
"The government has taken another decision for the students of ITIs which is benefiting you all. The students who come to the ITIs after passing class 10th are being given the certificate of 12th pass easily through National Open School. This will make further studies easier. There is a special provision for the recruitment of the students taking technical training from ITIs in the army. They will get a chance in the army also," he said.
"When the youth comes out empowered with skills, then he also has an idea in his mind that how to start his work. To support this spirit of self-employment, today you also have the power of schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India and Standup India, which provide loans without guarantee," PM Modi added.
As India is moving towards more sophisticated technology, the prime minister also gave detailed information about the job opportunities for youth passed out of ITI.
"Job opportunities are increasing with the expansion of technology in the country. When the country is spreading optical fiber in every village, and opening lakhs of common service centers, opportunities are being created for the students passing out of ITIs," he said.
To mark Prime Minister's birthday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing various programs across the country. The party has planned a 16-day extensive program observed as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight) from 17 September to 2 October.
