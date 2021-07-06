PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday

This is one of the rare occasions when India has made public an interaction with the Dalai Lama at the highest political level. Previously such interactions had not been disclosed mainly out of respect for Chinese sensitivities. Further, this comes 14 months into a tense military standoff between India and China along the common border in Ladakh. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar has said several times that ties between the two countries cannot be normalized until China pulls its troops back from the borders. The two sides are to have a fresh round of talks between their military commanders soon.