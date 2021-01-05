Subscribe
PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday
A file photo of Murli Manohar Joshi.

PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

09:19 AM IST

  • 'He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life,' PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi
  • Murli Manohar Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday. "Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development," PM Modi tweeted.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday. "Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development," PM Modi tweeted.

"He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life," he added.

"He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life," he added.

ALSO READ: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital. He is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

