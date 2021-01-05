PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday. "Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development," PM Modi tweeted.

Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital. He is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.