New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 61st birthday.

PM Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021





The youngest son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray became the state's chief minister in November 2019.





