PM Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday

PM Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
PM Modi tweeted, 'Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi tweeted, 'Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life'
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 61st birthday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 61st birthday.
PM Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."
PM Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."
The youngest son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray became the state's chief minister in November 2019.
The youngest son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray became the state's chief minister in November 2019.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!