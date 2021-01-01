PM Modi greets nation on new year

PM Modi greets nation on new year1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 08:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday.
May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished.
"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.
