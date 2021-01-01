OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi greets nation on new year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi greets nation on new year

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 08:48 AM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday.

May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Roger Berlind. File photo AP

Wall Street executive reinvented himself as Broadway producer

3 min read . 11:24 AM IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra to conduct dry run for covid-19 vaccination in four districts

1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
AFP photo

Covid-19 vaccine study on preventing transmission is stalled

5 min read . 10:31 AM IST
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise

H-1B visa: Trump extends bans until March 31, Indian IT professionals to be hit

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST

"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout