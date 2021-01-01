PM Modi greets nation on new year

PM Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday.

"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.