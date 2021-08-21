OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi greets on Onam, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout