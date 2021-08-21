PM Modi greets on Onam, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2021, 08:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.
He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.
