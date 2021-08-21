PM Modi greets on Onam, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy

PM Modi greets on Onam, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy1 min read . 08:43 AM IST
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.
He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."
He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!