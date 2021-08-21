Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi greets on Onam, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy

PM Modi greets on Onam, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the stone laying foundation ceremony of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
08:43 AM IST

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala. 

