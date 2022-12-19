PM Modi greets people of Goa on occasion of state's liberation day

PM Modi greets people of Goa on occasion of state's liberation day2 min read . 03:00 PM IST
PM Modi greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of the states 61st Liberation Day. He also paid homage to all who were a part of the movement to free Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of state's 61st liberation day. He also recalled the courage shown by those who were a part of the movement to free Goa.
Taking to Twitter to share his message, the Prime Minister wrote, "Goa Liberation Day greetings to the people of Goa. On this day, we recall the courage and monumental contribution of all those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. We are inspired by their vision and are working towards Goa's development."
President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed their greetings on the occassion.
President Murmu while applauding the valour by armed forces said, “On Goa Liberation Day, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the people of Goa. We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state."
Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant while applauding the 'progressive journey of Goa's Development' also shared a special message with the citizen of the state. He said, "We should also recognise the efforts of the post-liberation leaders who worked tirelessly to build our State. Goa has made remarkable progress in the Infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors."
He also thanked the Prime Minister for his continued support towards Goa's development. Replying to the Prime Minister's message he wrote, "Thank You Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for your continued support towards Goa's development. Goa is making consistent efforts on the journey of building a #NewIndia."
Goa Liberation Day is observed on 19 December every year. It commemorates the freeing of Goa from Portuguese rule by the Indian Armed Forces in December 1961 and the complete independence of the Indian subcontinent.
It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. While India gained independence on 15 August 1947, Goa was still mouldering under Portuguese rule.
