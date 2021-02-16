PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

"Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, " PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021





Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The day is also observed with the worship of Saraswati, considered the goddess of knowledge.

