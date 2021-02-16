OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 09:54 AM IST Staff Writer

'Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, ' PM Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

"Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, " PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The day is also observed with the worship of Saraswati, considered the goddess of knowledge.

